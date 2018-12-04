Mombasa lawyer denies land sale fraud and is freed

| Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3

Mombasa lawyer Leonard Mugusa Katuga at the Mombasa Law Courts yesterday. [Willis Oketch, Standard]

A lawyer was yesterday charged with 10 corruption counts, including forgery of a title deed and obtaining Sh3.67 million from a local resident through false pretence.

Leonard Mugusa Katuga of Katuga and Company Advocates was alleged to have committed the crimes between November 2017 and November this year.

ALSO READ: To end corruption, Uhuru should ban harambees by State officials

Katuga was arrested last Friday in a restaurant in Mwembe Tayari after police looked for him for several days.

He denied the charges before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Julius Nangea yesterday.

The magistrate freed him on a Sh2 million bond with a surety of the same amount or a Sh1 million cash bail.

According to the prosecution, the lawyer obtained Sh3.67 million from Omar Jibich Abayo by pretending he could sell him a piece of land in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, and thereafter prepared documents, including a fake title deed, transfer papers and a false search from the Lands Registry to conclude or back up a fraudulent or non-existent transaction.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content