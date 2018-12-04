Kalonzo praises pioneer diplomats, authors

| Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 23:17 GMT +3

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka with Ex- Vice President Moody Awori and Education CS Amina Mohamed during the launch of a diplomatic Memoir book titled “50 years of Kenya’s Diplomatic Engagement from Kenyatta to Kenyatta” at the University of Nairobi. [Paul Mutua/Standard]

The 50 golden years of Kenya's diplomacy were remarkable and Kenya's pioneer diplomats excellent, the Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said.

Kalonzo said the diplomats learned their ropes through trial and error, but pioneered the diplomacy to standards admired by many in Africa.

Kalonzo spoke at the launch of a book “50 Years of Kenya’s Diplomatic Engagement from Kenyatta to Kenyatta” at Taifa Hall, University of Nairobi, where he also expressed hope that his dream of becoming Kenya's president would one day be actualised.

"I have had the courage to knock on that door several times, and loudly, and one day the heavens will hear and grant my wish,” he said.

Diplomats featured in the book include Josephat Karanja, who served in London and later became the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi and Vice President from 1988 to 1989.

Others were Burudi Nabwera, who served in the USA, Adala Otuko (Moscow), Theophilus Koske (Cairo) and Henry Muli who served in Peking (Beijing).

Foreign policy

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

“I applaud the scholars in this volume who carefully put Kenya's diplomatic history in the global context. Stephen Wright, for example, looked at Kenya and the old East African Community, Cheluget looked at the Kenya foreign policy during Kenyatta and Moi years, Macharia examined the then troubled relations Kenya had with United States of America and Kurgat delves into the complex relationship between the former USSR and Kenya,” said Kalonzo, who has also served Kenya as a Vice President.

Kalonzo challenged the Government to think about the next 50 years besides encouraging diplomats to write their memoirs to inspire the youth and Kenya's future generations.

“We must clearly map out our priorities and prepare our young people to serve in the fast-changing world by telling our stories,” he said.

Guests included Education CS Amina Mohammed, PS Belio Kipsang, former Vice President Moody Awori, the editor of the book Kipyego Cheluget and the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Peter Mbithi.