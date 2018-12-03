Rwanda blacklists over 1,000 skin bleaching products

The Government has blacklisted 1,343 skin bleaching products containing high levels of hydroquinone, which exposes users to skin cancer, Health Minister Patrick Ndimubanzi has said.
The issue of substandard skin bleaching products, which are especially popular, has been in the news recently after President Paul Kagame said the use of prohibited chemicals was "quite unhealthy."
