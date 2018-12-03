survey
Rwanda blacklists over 1,000 skin bleaching products

By xinhua | Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 11:21, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 11:27 GMT +3

This file photo taken on January 23, 2013 shows Rwanda's President Paul Kagame attending a press conference during the World Economic Forum 2013 annual meeting in the Swiss resort town of Davos. Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on January 1, 2016 he would run for a third term in office in 2017 in line with a constitution amendment which won overwhelming backing in a referendum earlier this month. [AFP / JOHANNES EISELE]

The Government has blacklisted 1,343 skin bleaching products containing high levels of hydroquinone, which exposes users to skin cancer, Health Minister Patrick Ndimubanzi has said. 

The issue of substandard skin bleaching products, which are especially popular, has been in the news recently after President Paul Kagame said the use of prohibited chemicals was "quite unhealthy."

