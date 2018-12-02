Bill’s real intention is to destroy Senate, alter House leadership

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:14, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 00:16 GMT +3

The Parliamentary Service Bill currently under deliberation in the National Assembly undermines the very Constitution that it is purporting to fulfill, and would be unconstitutional on arrival. Following the adoption of bicameralism, the Constitution defines “Parliament” as the National Assembly and the Senate, and then establishes shared control between the two Houses in the leadership and administration of the Parliament.

The shared leadership and administration is exercised through the Parliamentary Service Commission, which the Speaker of the National Assembly chairs, while the Clerk of the Senate is secretary. Thus, the Constitution places overall leadership in the National Assembly, and locates the administrative leadership in the Senate.

The Constitution establishes the offices of Clerk for each House but also makes it clear that the Clerk of the Senate is secretary and chief executive officer of Parliament. The Bill seeks to vacate this scheme by repudiating the role of the Clerk of the Senate as CEO of Parliament. That Clerk is re-characterised as only the Clerk of the Senate and secretary to commission.

The Bill sunders the CEO role into two: a portion for the Clerk of, and over, the Senate and another portion for the Clerk of the National Assembly, where the Clerk of the Senate no longer has a role. The existing constitutional arrangements give practical primacy to the Assembly by making it responsible for the national budget as well as its own.

However, that primacy is balanced out by making the Clerk of the Senate the chief executive officer of Parliament, thus ensuring that the Assembly’s budgetary powers are counterbalanced with administrative involvement of Senate. In its current form, the Bill concentrates in the National Assembly the three key roles of chairing the commission, budget-making for Parliament and the country, and spending.

With these roles the Assembly runs away with the show, undermining the constitutional scheme that balances the leadership and administration of Parliament. The processing of the Bill has also been problematic. Published in March, it was then referred to the Legal Affairs Committee of the Assembly which, through an advertisement, invited public views. Only the views of a few public bodies including the Salaries Commission and those of the “National Assembly” were received.

The committee used the occasion of collecting public views to also introduce its own views. It is through this process that the committee proposed increased remuneration for members of the assembly. Those proposals have caught the attention of the public and raise two important questions. First, can an organ of the assembly increase remuneration without the involvement of the Salaries Commission? Second, does the Assembly understand the constitutional bar to the application of decisions on increased remuneration during the parliamentary term when these are made? Big question There is a further question regarding the powers a committee when deliberating on draft legislation.

Can the committee use that opportunity to substitute the content of a bill with its own? If so, what opportunities for public participation exist if legislative proposals that were not in the published bill are first introduced at the committee stage? While the Speakers of the two Houses have already agreed in writing that this Bill concerns counties, and will therefore also have to be considered by the Senate, there is pressure on the Speaker of the National Assembly to repudiate this concurrence. This would require him to assert that the Bill does not, after all, concern counties.

The capacity of the Senate to manage its internal affairs directly affects its capacity to play the assigned role regarding the protection of counties. A Bill that affects the internal capacity of the Senate would necessarily be a Bill concerning counties. Secondly, how could a situation where one House of Parliament is able to legislate about another, without the involvement of that other, be explained? The Bill also deals with what look like petty issues but which constitute part of its true motivations. It imposes term limits for the Clerks of the Houses, applied retrospectively.

This will politicise the parliamentary service by creating a situation where each Parliament enters and exits with its own senior staff. Besides that, the Bill contains mundane provisions on whom, within the parliamentary service can act in whose place. These provisions are not blind: they are an elevation of the current internal politics in Parliament onto a legislative plane. From this perspective, the purported sweetener of allowances to members of the assembly is seen as a smokescreen to cover the real intentions behind the Bill.

The subterranean theme in this Bill is to destroy the Senate and to allow an ascendant wing in the National Assembly to seize control over the leadership and the entire Parliament, concentrating in themselves the financial and administrative powers, currently dispersed in the entire Parliament. The President could never be presented with an easier opportunity to reject the Bill for patent unconstitutionality. If he does not, the courts may have to.

- The writer is Executive Director at KHRC. [email protected]