Uhuru, Magufuli warn against corruption at border crossing

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 1st 2018 at 22:53 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta with is Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli during the opening of the Namamga One Stop Border Post yesterday. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart John Pombe Magufuli yesterday pitched for small traders facilitation as they officially launched the Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP).

Speaking after launching the facility in Namanga, presidents Kenyatta and Magufuli said the one stop border post should mark a new dawn of cooperation that will ensure trade blossoms and small traders benefit to the maximum.

ALSO READ: Uhuru, Magufuli to launch border post

President Kenyatta cautioned customs and immigration officials at the border post from both countries against engaging in corruption, saying the vice undermined the spirit of the East African Community (EAC) on free movement of goods and people.

“We note that trade between the two countries in most cases is curtailed by those who are given the job to man our border posts. Instead of these people assisting citizens to trade freely, they engage in corruption. This must stop,” President Kenyatta said.

The President emphasised that the reason for putting up the one stop border post is to boost the ability of traders from both countries to do business effectively.

Uhuru said it is the small-scale traders who drive the economy of Kenya and should therefore be supported to do business across the border unhindered.

Emphasizing the importance of integration, President Kenyatta reiterated his call for the people of East Africa not to allow the imaginary boundaries created by colonialists to divide them.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Boost ties

“These boundaries created by colonialists should not separate communities that have lived together and cooperated for many years,” the President said.

President Magufuli said the Namanga one-stop border post will improve trade between Kenya and Tanzania.

ALSO READ: The Uhuru-Raila 'secret' visits to China

“Traders will be able to transport their goods 10 times per month while in the past it was hard to do so even for four times a month,” President Magufuli said.