Smart Technology Conference focus on developing technology for sustainable development

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 11:01, Updated November 29th 2018 at 11:16 GMT +3

Standard Group PLC CEO Orlando Lyomu addressing the opening of Smart Technology Conference for Sustainable Development and Procurement [Courtesy]

The Smart Technology Conference for Sustainable Development and Procurement kicked off yesterday at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX), in Seoul South Korea.

The event aims at encouraging exchange, sharing and application of technology for global development. This is in line with the United Nations (UN) focus on developing technologies as tools for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event was attended by diplomats from Korea and other parts of the world, top level government and UN officials also graced the event

The Standard Group PLC CEO Orlando Lyomu who was also in attendance addressed the opening ceremony of the event. CEO Orlando talked about the role of private sector in meeting SDGs and how the uptake and deployment of smart technology will lead to efficient sustainable development.

Mr Orlando also urged countries to be generous with their technology and help those with less technical capacities catch up since new technologies can positively impact on SDGs.

The event which will come to an end on Friday is a platform for a variety of global organizations such as UN agencies, NGOs, ODA donor and recipient governments to share information and opinions regarding effective sustainable development.

There will also be an exhibition at the event which will provide a rare opportunity for business firms to learn from each other about the SDGs and Climate Change.

