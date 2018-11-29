Gender Bill: Why only women can help their own rise up

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 10:10, Updated November 29th 2018 at 10:14 GMT +3

Yet again, the debate on the two-thirds gender rule aborted after the House failed to garner the requisite 233 MPs to debate and vote.

In spite of the amendments (to make it more palatable to the male MPs) by the Leader of Majority Aden Duale; and in spite of the cajoling and lobbying from President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka; and in spite of the reality that the 12th Parliament could be dissolved for breaching the Constitution, MPs chose to stay away from the chambers yesterday.

ALSO READ: MPs defy Uhuru, Raila on Gender Bill

There were 212 MPs in the House. Left with little else, Mr Duale withdrew the Bill. It will be scheduled for voting again in February.

Mr Duale’s Bill looked like a better compromise than the original Bill. Rather than nominate as many women so as to create the two-thirds gender balance, he sought to increase the number of women in the assembly by an extra 22 members. This was to bridge the gender gap and ensure that at least one-third of the members of the male-dominated Parliament are women.

Even though women legislators lobbied for the Bill, male MPs showed obvious reluctance to pass it.

In 2015, former Ainabkoi MP Samwel Chepkonga introduced a constitutional amendment Bill that would have suspended the clause on the two-thirds gender rule altogether. In a way, that pointed to the possibility of male legislators not being comfortable with the provision.

It was no less different yesterday. One would forgive the women for feeling deserted and shortchanged.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

The passage of the Bill is meant to give women a fair chance in a male-dominated domain. In honouring the Constitution -that would be a noble thing to do.

Yet we cannot ignore the political undertones and voices of male chauvinists ringing the air or that women themselves have shown an aversion for competitive politics and resorted to tokenism.

And therein lies the rub. Mr Kenyatta and his new-found allies miss the point when they coerce the MPs to pass the Bill. There is a deeper message being sent to them.

ALSO READ: Don't pop up the champagne: Gender bill voting deferred

First, the few women who have found their way to Parliament after nomination have performed dismally compared to those who contested and won their seats on merit.

Second, and most importantly, parties and their leaders are not motivated by pure altruism. That because political correctness, nepotism, outright bribery and cronyism have held sway in the past, the undeserving have been nominated to those seats.

And this is what the MPs seek to cure. Moreover, experience has shown that those who are thrust into leadership positions rarely serve the interests of the other women. Rather, their own.

Indeed, the creation of the women representatives in every county has had little impact, if any. When challenged to show their contribution to society, Women Reps find solace in claiming they have no budgets to design and implement projects.

Yet that is not to discount the fact that the biggest impediment to the enactment of the Bill are the men.

Consider that elective positions in Kenya are open to everyone. And so the men would rather that the women challenged them instead of waiting to be given special seats. They have a point. Women have proven to be good leaders (perhaps even better) in many fields, especially where they earned their positions through merit.

These fields include politics, academia and the private sector where women sit in C-suites of several blue chip companies. Nevertheless, this is not to say that the Bill should not be considered.

ALSO READ: Let’s learn from blue economy talks

Yet faced with these challenges, women can seek consolation elsewhere.

The improbable rise of Hillary Clinton to become the first female presidential candidate in America’s 220 year-old democracy offers sobering lessons to the woman on what to do to get ahead and stay ahead. First, women should keep the eye on the ball and second they should support each other.