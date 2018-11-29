More funds for Nyong'o as County Assembly prepares to debate supplementary budget

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 28th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi (second-left) is accompanied by Kisumu County Governor Mr. Anyang' Nyong'o (right), Turkana County Governor Mr. Josphat Nanok (second-right) and Vihiga County Governor Mr. Wilber Otichilo during the Governors' and Mayors' convention during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference held at Nairobi. [File: Standard]

A showdown looms at the Kisumu County Assembly as members prepare to debate the supplementary budget, which has a raft of proposals. The proposals include additional funding for Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o’s office.

The document seen by The Standard indicates various categories listed under the office of the governor are bound to receive a boost on their travel expenses.

This comes even as the document further recommends additional funding for recurrent budget for the various categories, with the supplementary budget proposing about Sh2.2 billion increment.

Nyongo’s communication and protocol will be among the major beneficiaries should the document, expected to be tabled at the assembly this week, sails through.

The supplementary budget proposes an increase of about Sh9.3 million for recurrent expenditure, with the category also bound to receive an additional Sh1 million for travels.

The governor’s Press unit will get an additional Sh1 million for its current budget, even as its domestic travel and another item, listed as travels, remained at Sh2.3 million and Sh1.3 million respectively.

Questions, however, remain on the differences between the two categories that are reportedly doing the same duty.

Nyong’o could receive an additional Sh4.5 million to help woo investors to the county. The supplementary budget proposes Sh20.5 million for investments and resource mobilisation up from the Sh15.9 million that was included in the main budget.

Domestic travel expenses for the category, however, remain at Sh4 million while that of foreign travel has been reduced by about Sh1.4 million.

In the recent past, there has been public outcry over Nyongo’s travels out of the country, with some residents claiming the trips are not benefiting the county.

For general administration, planning and support services, Nyong’o’s office could received an additional Sh611,410 proposals in the supplementary budget. Domestic travel costs have been capped at Sh7.7 million, representing a Sh1.3 million increase.

About Sh73.3 million increment on recurrent expenditure has also been proposed in the department of general administration, planning and support services.

The document, prepared by the Finance department and has been undergoing scrutiny by the assembly’s Budget Committee, has also allocated Sh24.1 million for the construction of the governor’s residence.

Huge pending bills that continue to affect the county government has got an allocation of Sh770 million.

The county government has also allocated some Sh62 million for the construction of five Huduma centres.

Questions, however, remain whether it is the role of the county government to construct Huduma centers. In the past financial years, the project has received varying allocations but the construction is yet to kick off.

According Finance Executive Nerry Achar, some of the projects listed in the document have been retained from the original budget that was passed in June.

“Through this supplementary budget estimates for 2018/2019 financial year, the County Government has proposed to allocate more resources to development,” said Achar.

Yesterday, a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committee told The Standard in anonymity that members were not in agreement with some of the proposals