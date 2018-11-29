Five held over exam cheating

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 28th 2018 at 22:05 GMT +3

Police in Mumias are holding two teachers and three Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) supervisors suspected to have been involved in exam malpractices.

They were arrested at Kayonzo Secondary School and will remain in custody at Mumias Police Station to pave way for investigations.

Mumias OCPD Peter Kattam said one of the teachers was found in the examination room where candidates were sitting French test.

He said the teacher was immediately arrested alongside the school’s acting head teacher.

“We also arrested the two supervisors for allowing a teacher inside the examination room while the exam was in progress,” said Mr Kattam.

He added: “The teacher was allowed to stay in the same examination room as supervisors which is a malpractice, to make matters worse, the supervisor never took any action and let the teacher stay.”

In court

He said the five suspects will be arraigned in court immediately the police are done with their investigation.

The incident was reported barely two weeks after a similar one where three teachers and a KCSE candidate were arrested at St Marthas Mwitoti for allegedly colluding to cheat during CRE test.

On Tuesday, two teachers from Shikokho Secondary in Kakamega were charged with illegally being in possession of KCSE exam materials.

Ibrahim Anguria and Kelvin Muchalwa were allegedly found with photocopies of Biology Practical exam and Physics Theory Paper One on November 16 and 19.

They denied the charges and were both released on Sh200,000 bond with a surety of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

Several suspects have been arrested across the country for alleged examination malpractice, this was during the Standard Eight and Form Four national examinations.