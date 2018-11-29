Kinyanjui unveils Sh200m equipment for roads repair

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 28th 2018 at 21:59 GMT +3

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui during the launch of the first tranche of road construction equipment at Barut Primary School on November 28, 2018. The equipment are part of a tranche procured by the County Government at a cost of Sh200 million include dumping trucks, excavators, rollers and graders. [Photo: Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

The county government has unveiled road construction equipment worth Sh200 million.

The first set of the equipment includes eight tippers that Governor Lee Kinyanjui said would be used in his ambitious Boresha Barabara programme that kicked off early this year.

“Another set of equipment, which include excavators, drum rollers, concrete mixers, water bowsers and culvert-making machines will be delivered later,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

The governor said the equipment would be used to rehabilitate local feeder roads under the programme that is aimed at cutting cost.

“Our intention is to ensure that the roads remain passable and in good condition throughout the year. This will also reduce the cost of maintaining them. The many feeder roads are often destroyed by adverse weather every rainy season,” said the governor when he flagged off the equipment at Barut Primary School in Nakuru West.

The project aims at rehabilitating 1,600 kilometres of feeder roads in the 11 sub-counties in 16 weeks. Each of the 55 wards will have at least 30 kilometres of roads done using the county machinery.

“The county government has been paying millions of shillings to contractors for maintaining the roads every year. With the new set of equipment, the county government will be able to undertake most of these projects at a fraction of the previous cost,” said Kinyanjui.

Set aside funds

The governor, who first launched the Boresha Barabara programme at the beginning of the year, said sustainability of the programme informed the decision to set aside additional funding this financial year.

“Since we launched the programme... we have seen the roads made at lower cost and more durable. As a result, the county government allocated Sh171 million towards the purchase of the lorries to better facilitate the programme,” said Kinyanjui.

He warned those who had encroached road reserves to clear the way, saying illegal structures would not be spared when rehabilitation of roads begins next week.

The new set of equipment adds to the machinery bought by the previous regime in 2014 at a cost of Sh100 million.

In the last four years, the equipment has been lying idle at a county yard.

Kinyanjui also issued a stern warning to land grabbers who have invaded public land, especially the road reserves, saying they should vacate.

“We are working hard to attain city status and this demands that the town meets some requirements, which includes the aesthetic beauty and organisation,” he said.

