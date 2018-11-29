Dedan Kimathi's family protests as widow's security withdrawn

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 28th 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

Mukami Kimathi, widow of Dedan Kimathi. [Photo: Courtesy]

The family of Mau Mau fighter Dedan Kimathi has protested the withdrawal of security personnel for his widow Mukami Kimathi.

Mukami's driver has also been allegedly withdrawn from her in unclear circumstances, the family says.

This comes ahead of a planned three-day meeting where more than 400 freedom fighters are set to meet at Mukami's Kinangop home in Nyandarua County.

According to Mukami's daughter Evelyn Kimathi, the driver who also acted as part of the elderly woman's security detail was the first to be disarmed and then withdrawn in unclear circumstances.

She said two other aides were withdrawn last week leaving the widow without any security.

The Government, during former President Mwai Kibaki’s era offered Mukami security personnel and two vehicles.

It also built the former freedom fighter a permanent home in Kinangop.

“We were shocked when our mother called us to disclose the new development. She is now stressed as to why her security had been withdrawn at this particular time when freedom fighters are meeting at her residence over the weekend,” said the daughter.

Ms Kimathi regretted that efforts to get official communication from the Government on the new development have been futile.

“We fear for our mother who is ailing and cannot be taken to hospital when an emergency arises,” she said.

When contacted, Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said he was not aware of the withdrawal of security personnel.

“ I will communicate with the relevant authorities and get back to you,” he told The Standard on the phone.