Ex-gaming firm boss is charged for tax arrears

A former chief executive of a gaming company has been charged with failing to pay withholding taxes amounting to Sh523 million.

Oxygen8 East Africa Ltd recently sacked Brian Nasiohe Waluchio (right) in boardroom wars that have sparked claims of fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

Mr Waluchio had accused his British partners of running down the firm, illegal transfer of funds and racism.

The fiasco attracted the attention of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the gambling firm, which runs Bet Yetu, admitted owing the taxman over Sh500 million in tax arrears.

This led to Waluchio being charged in a Makadara court on Monday. He was accused of deliberately not submitting income tax returns for 2015 and 2017.

He denied the charges and was released on a Sh1 million cash bail. The case will be heard on February 16 and 17, 2019.

The group CEO, Shane Leahy, held meetings with the taxman on November 6 and 8.

“Following our meeting on tax investigations, we agreed we start paying immediately. Taxes will be paid to KRA directly of between Sh30 and Sh35 million,” Shane wrote to KRA’s Justus Kiuvu of the investigation and enforcement department on November 9.

"We have paid Sh25 million today and will pay a further Sh20 million on November 16,” he added. He also informed the taxman about the sacking of Waluchio and Mary Maina.

“As Brain and Mary are no longer employees I would like to request a further meeting just myself with KRA,” Mr Leahy added.