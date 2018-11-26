survey
Three people die after car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

By Reuters | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 14:13, Updated November 26th 2018 at 14:19 GMT +3

At least three people died after a car bomb exploded on Monday in front of shops in the Wadajir district of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu. [Courtesy]

At least three people died after a car bomb exploded on Monday in front of shops in the Wadajir district of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

“A parked car laden with explosives exploded in front of shops. So far we know three people died,” Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters. “Death toll may rise because there are many shops there.”

A Reuters witness saw several destroyed shops and blood stains at the blast scene.

 

