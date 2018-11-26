survey
Man hunt for injured cattle rustler

By Peterson Githaiga | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3
Residents of Athi River stands near a shell of a lorry that was set ablaze by agitated maasai morans who killed four people suspected to have been stealing cows at Isinya Kajiado County yesterday. The lorry was said to be the one used by the suspects to transport the livestock. PETERSON GITHAIGA

Police in Kitengela are hunting a suspected cattle rustler who is allegedly nursing a bullet wound.

The suspect was in the company of four other men who were lynched by the public at the weekend.

The thieves had allegedly stolen 10 cows at Korompoi and were cornered at Athi River near the Export Processing Zone factories while loading the cows onto a lorry.

The vehicle was burnt.

Isinya police boss Kinyua Mugambi warned those involved in rustling that their days were numbered. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Korompoi
Export Processing Zone
Athi River
Cattle Rustling

