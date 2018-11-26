Man hunt for injured cattle rustler

Police in Kitengela are hunting a suspected cattle rustler who is allegedly nursing a bullet wound.
The suspect was in the company of four other men who were lynched by the public at the weekend.
ALSO READ: Tough questions as Sh500m loss hits EPZ projects
The thieves had allegedly stolen 10 cows at Korompoi and were cornered at Athi River near the Export Processing Zone factories while loading the cows onto a lorry.
The vehicle was burnt.
Isinya police boss Kinyua Mugambi warned those involved in rustling that their days were numbered.