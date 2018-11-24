survey
India bus crash: At least 25 students killed after canal plunge

By Mirror | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 12:06, Updated November 24th 2018 at 12:08 GMT +3
Locals attempted to pull the submerged bus from the water.

At least 25 people were killed after a bus plunged into a canal in India.

The incident is believed to have happened in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Nairobi’s dangerous roads revealed

Most of the victims are reported to be schoolchildren, according to local reports.

A boy who jumped from the vehicle is believed to be the only survivor and is said to be 'in a state of shock.'

Among the confirmed dead are a woman and a small child.

Images from the scene show how the bus was left fully submerged in the canal as locals and police vainly attempted to rescue victims.

The bodies of the dead were pulled from the water and were laid out on the banks of the canal.

According to locals, the bus drove into the canal at around 12.25pm local time but it is not yet know what caused the crash.

Locals used rope to try to pull the bus out from the water and into a field.

"There is no clarity on the number of deaths as all those who were inside the bus have died," police said.

ALSO READ: Three people killed in Makueni road accident

Mandya is a town located 105km from the city of Bengalaru, located the south of the country.

We'll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

