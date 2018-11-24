survey
Senior Kitui County Government assaulted by workmate Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

Chaos erupts in Kitui as youth stage demo against Charity Ngilu

By Philip Muasya and Paul Mutua | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 23:55 GMT +3
The County Youth Movement Chairman Moses Munyalo alias Munaa atop a pickup (with a stripped T-shirt) leads a demonstration in Kitui Town on November 23, 2018 to protest against irate youth staged demonstration against Governor Charity Ngilu’s administration over skewed awarding of county government tenders. [Paul Mutua, Standard]

Chaos erupted in Kitui town on Friday after youth staged a demo against Governor Charity Ngilu’s administration over claims of skewed award of tenders.

The youths, some riding on pickups bearing the banner of Kitui County Youth Movement, kicked off their peaceful demo at Kitui bus park before they spilled to the streets and made their way to the governor’s office.

ALSO READ: Real power lies with the people in Makueni, not MCAs or speaker

They were led by Moses Munyalo, the chairman of the Movement.  However, an ugly confrontation ensued after the group met a rival gang wielding stones and crude weapons near Kitui AIC Township blocking them from accessing the governor’s office to present a petition.

Anti-riot police led by Kitui Central OCPD Muthuri Mwongera were forced to fire live bullets in the air and lob tear gas canisters to disperse the youth.

Some small-scale traders were injured as scores scampered for safety in the ensuing melee.

“I have been hut by a stone on the head, we blame police for allowing hooligans to interfere with our peaceful protest which they had authorised. All we wanted is to address the governor on the ills dogging her administration” said Muema Ndundu.

Later, Munyalo addressed the Press before he was arrested and held at Kitui Police Station briefly.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

“We are telling people that the governor has been besieged and held hostage by cartels bleeding the county. We want the governor to delink herself from this cartel that is out to enrich itself at the expense of youth and women,” he said.

But the County Chief of Staff Crispus Ileli dismissed the demo as an attempt by Ngilu’s detractors who were out to derail his development agenda.

ALSO READ: Governors lose battle to control key sector

RELATED TOPICS:
Devolution
Governor Charity Ngilu
Kitui County
Kitui AIC Township
Protests

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

County tourism benefits from devolution

County tourism benefits from devolution

Fly and land all you want, we don't go where leaders point

Fly and land all you want, we don't go where leaders point

Governors in push to run water firms

Governors in push to run water firms

How technology can help fix teething problems in counties

How technology can help fix teething problems in counties




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited