survey
Nyong’o: Uhuru may be in politics beyond 2022 Next Story
Show us your children's fathers, Sankok tells women eyeing nomination list Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Raila, multiparty crusader call for unity among Kenyans

By Protus Onyango and Kamau Maichuhie | Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3
Opposition leader Raila Odinga (left) with former Multi party activist Lawrence Ngunyi Kariuki when he visited the ailing former activist at his home in Tigoni, Kiambu County. [Elvis Ogina/Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and second liberation activist Nginyo Kariuki have called on Kenyans to unite.

Yesterday Raila, accompanied by Senators James Orengo (Siaya), George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Ledama ole Kina (Narok), visited Kariuki, who is ailing, at his home in Limuru.

ALSO READ: Fate of ODM rebel MPs lies with Raila

Raila described Kariuki as a strong man, remembering the days they led the struggle for multiparty democracy. "Kariuki has been part of the struggle for democracy during the days of Forum for Restoration of Democracy. He hosted us here many times," he said.

He said Kariuki was at the forefront of uniting Kenyans "by hosting Luo elders... He then brought Kikuyu elders to Bondo to visit my father and Luo elders".

He described Kariuki as a golfer and accomplished businessman who had done a lot for Kenya. Raila relayed a get-well message to Kariuki from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kariuki was happy to see Raila and the senators and said: "It is Uhuru and Raila who began the handshake. I began the process of uniting Kikuyu, Luo and all Kenyans".

He recalled meeting Raila after the latter's release from prison. "Raila met me in a sauna and I remember some people running away... calling him a bad person. I sat with him and made people understand he was not bad," Kariuki said.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

RELATED TOPICS:
Raila Odinga
Second Liberation Activist Nginyo Kariuki
Activist Nginyo Kariuki

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Fate of ODM rebel MPs lies with Raila

Fate of ODM rebel MPs lies with Raila

ODM acquires Sh180 million headquarters

ODM acquires Sh180 million headquarters

Mudavadi dilemma after NASA bigwigs land lucrative jobs

Mudavadi dilemma after NASA bigwigs land lucrative jobs

Raila Odinga - Peter Kenneth 2022 ticket?

Raila Odinga - Peter Kenneth 2022 ticket?




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited