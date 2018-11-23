Residents accuse police of inaction as murders soar

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 21:52 GMT +3

Bondo Township Location Chief Walter Omollo addressing a security meeting in Obedi village, Nyawita sub-location in Bondo. [Isaiah Gwengi/Standard]

Rising insecurity has alarmed Bondo residents who are now demanding action from the police.

In the past few months, there have been five murders in the region, including the killing of a former civic leader.

The latest incident happened two weeks ago in Obedi village when the body of a man was found dumped in a maize plantation. Another resident was killed and his body dumped in a similar manner, at the beginning of the month.

According to a post-mortem report, Kevin Onyango died from internal bleeding after he was hit on the head with a blunt object.

Former councillor George Owino, who was buried last week, was hacked to death at his home in Ururi-Diere village in Central Yimbo location.

Owino is said to have been attacked at around 8pm, minutes after he had left his shop in the nearby Usigu trading centre.

Two months ago, a matatu driver was attacked and killed by armed robbers in Sinapanga estate. Two other family members were also injured during the incident.

In another assault, Paul Omondi was reportedly hit with an iron bar on the head before being robbed of Sh120,000 and electronics.

And in Bar-Kowino sub-location, 25-year-old Stephen Otieno was found lying unconscious in a maize plantation after he was allegedly beaten by unknown people. He died hours later and the motive of the attack is still a mystery.

The trend has elicited fear among residents with leaders and locals accusing the police of inaction.

“Failure by the police to tame insecurity has seen the rising cases of death and illicit liquor trade,” said East African Legislative Assembly member Oburu Oginga.

Dr Oburu, who was speaking to The Standard following recent robberies at his home and in the neighbouring Nyawita sub-location, called on the police to follow up on the matter.

“People are being brutally murdered every week yet we have all the security apparatus in the area. Police officers who have stayed long in this area should also be transferred because they could be colluding with the criminals.”

Maranda Division Administration Police Commandant Boaz Odero said they had launched an operation to arrest criminals and called on the public to give information.