survey
Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high Next Story
Cult leader jailed for raping followers Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » World

Guatemala ex-soldier jailed for over 5,000 years for 1982 massacre

By Reuters | Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 10:24, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 10:30 GMT +3

A Guatemalan court sentenced a former soldier to 5,160 years in prison on Wednesday for the massacre of 171 people in what is considered one of the worst atrocities in that country’s 36-year civil war.

ALSO READ: SJAK, StarTimes renew Sh4.5m annual deal

Prosecutors said Santos Lopez participated in the 1982 mass killings of nearly all of the men, women and children in the farming village of Dos Erres.

Lopez was accused of being part of the elite Special Patrol of Kaibiles that was sent to Dos Erres to find members of a guerrilla group that had ambushed a military convoy.

When the patrol failed to find the guerrillas or guns, they pulled villagers from their homes and raped many of the young girls, according to prosecutors. To cover up the rapes, they killed nearly everyone living there.

The massacre was carried out during the regime of former Guatemalan military dictator Efrain Rios Montt, who died in April facing charges of genocide for acts during one of the bloodiest phases of the Cold War-era conflict that lasted from 1960 until 1996..

 

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

RELATED TOPICS:
Massacre
Killings
War
Soldiers

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

SJAK, StarTimes renew Sh4.5m annual deal

SJAK, StarTimes renew Sh4.5m annual deal

How we won Sh500,000 seed fund

How we won Sh500,000 seed fund

Bosses of water firms 'unlawfully appointed'

Bosses of water firms 'unlawfully appointed'

Reprieve for MCAs as court releases them on bond

Reprieve for MCAs as court releases them on bond




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited