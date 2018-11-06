KCSE supervisor, 16 others arrested with copy of exam paper

| Published Tue, November 6th 2018 at 09:01, Updated November 6th 2018 at 09:08 GMT +3

Students at the Aga Khan High School prepare to start their KCSE paper as the exams got underway countrywide, November 05, 2018. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

Police have arrested 17 people in Kisii County for engaging in examination malpractices. County Police Commander Benard Muli has said the suspects were arrested with a copy of a Chemistry exam paper.

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination (KCSE) supervisor, seven invigilators and Monianku Secondary School deputy principal are among those arrested.

They were arrested Monday evening in Gucha South after police received information that the school is using non-staff members to facilitate exam cheating.

Police have launched investigations as they also interrogate the suspects to find out why the examination material was leaked out of the centre.

One person escaped during the arrest. Police are hunting for the school bursar, owner of photocopier machine near the school compound and the person who escaped. It is suspected that the school bursar helped in leaking the exam paper.

