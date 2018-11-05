Why you can’t access several Government websites

| Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 19:35, Updated November 5th 2018 at 19:41 GMT +3

The message on the websites that have been shut. [Courtesy]

Several government websites were on Monday evening shut own over claims of unsettled debts.

Those affected include the Ministry of Lands, Labour, Ministry of Energy, Mining and Petroleum, and that of the Ministry of East Africa Community among others.

ALSO READ: Ajira one million job plan back on track

According to sources, the affected sites are hosted by Microsoft's Azure went down due to lack of payment.

Many Kenyans who attempted to browse the websites were welcomed with a blue page and statement thereof; "The page you are trying to access is currently stopped and does not accept requests."

Monday night, the state issued a statement confirming the shutdown.

"Some government of Kenya websites were down and the ICT Authority was working round the clock to ensure that the issue is urgently resolved and normal services resumed."

"The ICT Authority apologises to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused," said the statement from the ministry of ICT.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.