Police boss Joseph Boinnet warns traffic crackdown ‘just rehearsal’

Police boss Joseph Boinnet has termed the weekend operations on matatus as “just” a rehearsal in readiness for the return of the Michuki Rules next week.

Boinnet termed the crackdown as a move aimed at ensuring safety for Kenyans who have been victims of reckless operations for a long time.

He warned matatu operators who have not met the set requirements to act appropriately or keep their vehicles at home.

“This is just a test of things to come after the launch of major operation on Friday. We shall no longer joke with road safety,” he said.

He was reacting to the start of crackdown on matatu operators who have not complied with the rules on the roads.

Boinnet urged for support from other stakeholders in efforts to tame the menace.

Police have detained dozens of vehicles, mostly those that had tinted windows against the law.

The operation will be launched by Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and James Macharia.

Matatu Owners Association boss Simon Kimutai opposed the crackdown that entered its second day on Monday.

Kimutai argued that the Michuki rules being enforced were suspended by Justice Odunga and nobody in government appealed.

“Justice Odunga suspended the Michuki Rules, I wonder why they are still the talk of town,” Kimutai said.

He said the crackdown witnessed in Nairobi had forced many matatu operators to keep their vehicles off the road for fear of arrest while advocating for dialogue to solve road issues.

“If there is a problem, which I can't deny, the traffic department should be sensitive on how to address it.”

Kimutai said the transport sector is facing stiff competition from outsiders who are not licensed to carry passengers and the situation has made many operators to disregard traffic rules in the process.

“We have gotten into unhealthy competition, private vehicles are now transporting people from various destinations, such competitions make people engage in unfavorable competition police know this and are doing nothing about it,” he said.

Transport commandant Samuel Kimaru insisted that the exercise was nothing unusual saying they had decided to take it a notch higher adding that the Michuki rules are binding and are nothing different from what is stipulated in the NTSA and Traffic acts.

“The rules are stipulated in the NTSA act, Main Traffic act, all are in the act and not just Michuki rules, ” he said.

He added that the traffic department is working day and night to ensure transport safety is prioritised by all stakeholders.

On Monday, the crackdown paralysed transport in many parts of Nairobi forcing commuters to seek other means of transportation.