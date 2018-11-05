Woman, 28 in court over Sh300 million hotel row

| Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 16:50, Updated November 5th 2018 at 16:54 GMT +3

A 28-year-old woman was on Monday arraigned in a Kinangop court for allegedly forging ownership documents of a Sh300 million hotel.

Sylvia Wambui (pictured) appeared before Resident Magistrate Georginah Opakasi but did not take plea in the case touching on ownership of Ridgeways Inn – The Yard.

The court granted the State seven days to prepare after the prosecutor said two people who were to be charged alongside Wambui were still on the run.

It is alleged that Wambui and two others forged ownership documents for Bebadis Company Limited, which owns the hotel, to indicate that she was the sole director.

She had previously co-owned the hotel with her ex-fiancée Daniel Kariuki and Ruth Wanjiru.

The complainant in the case, lawyer Paul Njihia, said Wambui and her accomplices had used his official stamp to create counterfeit transfer documents and kick out her two co-owners.

An affidavit signed by Mr Kariuki said the hotel makes Sh18 million in a month which Wambui was now pocketing.

The case will be heard on November 12.

