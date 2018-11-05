survey
Kesses MP Mishra donates 35 cows to needy families Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Official: We can't trace millions in land owners’ cash

By Fred Kibor | Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 10:02, Updated November 5th 2018 at 10:07 GMT +3
National Lands Commission
National Lands Commission commissioner Silas Kinoti when he appeared before the National Assembly Lands Committee at County Hall, Nairobi on Monday 03/04/2017. [Bonface Okendo, Standard]

Questions continue to linger as to who pocketed millions of shillings meant to compensate thousands of Kerio Valley residents who gave up their land for the mining of fluorspar over 40 years ago.

The revelation was made on Thursday when the National Land Commission (NLC) visited the residents who have been asking for compensation for over four decades.

ALSO READ: Fresh fears as deadlock delays SGR land payout

Commissioner Silas Kinoti said NLC had found out that the money was paid over 30 years ago but never reached the beneficiaries. Residents have been pushing the Government to compensate then since 1972.

“It is shocking that the Government released Sh4.1 million in 1982, which was at the time adequate to compensate the families evicted to pave the way for fluorspar mining, but the funds did not get to the beneficiaries,” Mr Kinoti said after meeting the residents at Kimwarer.

He added that documents in NLC's possession showed the money was released to the then Elgeyo Marakwet District treasury in Iten.

“A task force formed to look into the matter combed through various documents and discovered the residents were compensated a long time ago,” said Kinoti.

The commissioner said the documents indicated that only Sh200,000 was paid to some of those evicted. He said there had been no explanation as to where the other Sh3.9 million went to.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

“We are still asking ourselves why the money from the Commissioner of Lands reached the district treasury in 1992 but has yet to get to the beneficiaries."

Some 4,329 land owners are demanding compensation for their land.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that Kerio Valley residents who gave up their land be compensated.

ALSO READ: Land team has failed residents, Coast leaders say

Sugutek/Kimarer Community Trust Chairman Joseph Kandie called for a forensic audit to unravel the mystery about the missing millions.

“Some politically correct individuals and corrupt members of the provincial administration messed up the compensation process,” said Mr Kandie.

The county executive for environment, Abraham Barsosio, called for action against those behind the payout.

RELATED TOPICS:
Fluorspar Project
Land Owners
National Land Commission

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

KDF fights to get back 40,000 acres grabbed across the country

KDF fights to get back 40,000 acres grabbed across the country

County and State team up to recover grabbed public land

County and State team up to recover grabbed public land

Ruto used Weston title to borrow Sh1.3 billion

Ruto used Weston title to borrow Sh1.3 billion

Kenwind to pay Lamu farmers for their land

Kenwind to pay Lamu farmers for their land




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited