Official: We can't trace millions in land owners’ cash

Questions continue to linger as to who pocketed millions of shillings meant to compensate thousands of Kerio Valley residents who gave up their land for the mining of fluorspar over 40 years ago.

The revelation was made on Thursday when the National Land Commission (NLC) visited the residents who have been asking for compensation for over four decades.

Commissioner Silas Kinoti said NLC had found out that the money was paid over 30 years ago but never reached the beneficiaries. Residents have been pushing the Government to compensate then since 1972.

“It is shocking that the Government released Sh4.1 million in 1982, which was at the time adequate to compensate the families evicted to pave the way for fluorspar mining, but the funds did not get to the beneficiaries,” Mr Kinoti said after meeting the residents at Kimwarer.

He added that documents in NLC's possession showed the money was released to the then Elgeyo Marakwet District treasury in Iten.

“A task force formed to look into the matter combed through various documents and discovered the residents were compensated a long time ago,” said Kinoti.

The commissioner said the documents indicated that only Sh200,000 was paid to some of those evicted. He said there had been no explanation as to where the other Sh3.9 million went to.

“We are still asking ourselves why the money from the Commissioner of Lands reached the district treasury in 1992 but has yet to get to the beneficiaries."

Some 4,329 land owners are demanding compensation for their land.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that Kerio Valley residents who gave up their land be compensated.

Sugutek/Kimarer Community Trust Chairman Joseph Kandie called for a forensic audit to unravel the mystery about the missing millions.

“Some politically correct individuals and corrupt members of the provincial administration messed up the compensation process,” said Mr Kandie.

The county executive for environment, Abraham Barsosio, called for action against those behind the payout.