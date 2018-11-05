Murkormen: Jubilee hopes Raila can help Ruto win 2022 presidential elections

| Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 07:51, Updated November 5th 2018 at 11:13 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) shakes hand with Sanate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen at a past event. [File, Standard]

In yet another move in Kenya's political chess, Jubilee senatorial Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen party is hoping NASA leader Raila Odinga can help Deputy President William Ruto clinch the top seat in 2022,

"We in the Jubilee government believe we can use the former PM's political acumen to help the DP clinch the presidency in 2022," Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday.

Murkormen made the remarks at Mathira, Nyeri County, where he also spoke about the lunch President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga had at Ruto's Karen home last Friday.

Also present at the meeting were area MP Rigathi Gachagua and Kikuyu's Kimani Ichung'wah.

Raila was recently appointed African Union's envoy for infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Murkomen said the President still had a role to play in ensuring continuity of the party, even after 2022.

"Our politics revolve around development and I want to assure you that President Kenyatta's influence and popularity in the region will help the Jubilee government garner more votes in 2022," he said.

This comes after Uhuru declared that he would have a say in who takes over from him and vowed that his choice of successor would shock many.