survey
US, Japan freeze assistance over political crisis Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Asia

Bahraini opposition leaders jailed for life

By Reuters | Published Sun, November 4th 2018 at 15:49, Updated November 4th 2018 at 15:51 GMT +3
Sheikh Ali Salman
Bahrain's Al-Wefaq opposition group leader Sheikh Ali Salman

A Bahraini court has ordered life sentences for three senior opposition members. The court overturned a previous acquittal on charges of spying for Qatar in what an international rights group called a "travesty of justice".

A public prosecutor statement said the court sentenced Sheikh Ali Salman, secretary general of the opposition al-Wefaq group, and Sheikh Hassan Sultan and Ali Alaswad, members of the same group, to life in jail for transferring confidential information and receiving financial support from Qatar.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi to Opposition: Take your watchdog role seriously

Bahrain’s public prosecutor had appealed a court ruling that acquitted the three senior leaders last June in a rare win for opposition figures who say they have been targeted by prosecutors for their political views.

Sultan and Alaswad were tried in absentia. Salman (pictured) is already serving a four-year prison sentence for inciting hatred and insulting the interior ministry, after he was arrested in 2015.

Along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, Bahrain imposed a boycott on Qatar last year, accusing it of supporting terrorism and getting cozy with Iran.

RELATED TOPICS:
Life Imprisonment
Opposition Leaders
Bahraini

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Teacher handed life imprisonment for defiling 9 year old girl

Teacher handed life imprisonment for defiling 9 year old girl




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited