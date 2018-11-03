Increase fees to cushion schools, heads plead

| Published Sat, November 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 22:49 GMT +3

Students walk along Mburu Gichua road in Nakuru town heading back to school on August 27, 2018. School heads are appealing to the government to okay increase in school fees. [File, Standard]

Secondary school heads have proposed an increase in fees to cushion them from harsh economic times.

The heads say the rise in taxation, high water and electricity bills and the rising basic minimum wage for support staff has affected schools operations.

“There is a general feeling among school heads that the government should increase the capitation it send to schools to cushion the institutions from these harsh realities,” said Kahi Indimuli, Kenya National Secondary School Heads Association chairman.

Indimuli yesterday said feedback from the 9,000 secondary school heads reveals that the institutions are struggling to sustain operations, pushing some to debts.

He said schools are not under electricity home billing tariff, claiming that high power bills hit the institutions every month.

“Each year, the basic minimum wage rises and some of these workers are unionisable. Schools undergo immense pressure to pay them,” Indimuli said.

The heads also claim that the support staffs are not covered under any medical plan, putting schools administration under strain.

The plea comes as Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang released a circular affirming the fees payable in schools by parents.

In the circular guiding Free Day Secondary Education, Kipsang says the government will continue to send Sh22,244 per child per year to cater for free day secondary education.

Kipsang said the cost of boarding schools will be capped at Sh75,798.

Parents with children in boarding schools in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Thika and Eldoret will pay a maximum of Sh53,554 after the government settles the balance.

Free day schools

Those with children in boarding schools in other areas will pay a maximum of Sh40,535. Special schools will only pay Sh12,790 as the government pays Sh57,974.

Day schools will be free for all students with parents required to buy uniforms, lunch and foot boarding related costs as reflected in the approved fees structure and also clear fees balances.

The circular dated October 25 has also merged some of the vote heads to allow schools allocate funds to critical areas.

Local travel and transport, administration, electricity and personal emolument have been poled together under the new arrangement and Sh7,900 allocated per child per year.

Broken down, Kipsang said the government would send Sh4,644 towards tuition per child and another Sh2,000 for medical cover.

It will also send Sh1,500 towards activity fees in addition to the maintenance and improvement.

The PS said a new vote head has been introduced to maintain available infrastructure in schools.

“Ministry of Education has a decision to allocate Sh6,000 per student per year to cater for proper learning environment with adequate school infrastructure,” said Kipsang.

Kipsang however makes a strong communication on staff employment in schools.

Capacity

“It is necessary to rationalise the recruitment of such cadre of staff. It will be the responsibility of the boards to hire non-teaching staff at terms commensurate with qualifications and capacity to pay, Kipsang said. This means that schools will only recruit staff they can comfortably sustain. On medical cover, the circular says only Sh2,000 will be sent per child towards the cover. Of these, Sh1,350 will cover students medical scheme. The remaining Sh650 will be bused to insure school property. The circular does not mention any medical plan for support staff.

