Reprieve for Family as court declines to issue exhumation orders

By Gilbert Kimutai | Published Sat, November 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

The family of former Nyanza Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Cheluget received a reprieve yesterday when the High Court in Bomet threw out a case seeking exhumation of his body.

Moses Cheruiyot, 34, last year petitioned the court to order the exhumation of Mr Cheluget’s body for DNA testing to prove that he is the son of the former administrator and one of the heirs to his estate.

ALSO READ: Kakamega man guilty of raping, killing his grandmother

Justice Martin Muya dismissed the petition, saying the exhumation was not warranted in matters of succession.

“It is my considered view that orders for exhumation for the purpose of taking DNA samples to ascertain the paternity in matters succession is clearly not warranted. I accordingly refuse to grant the orders sought,” Justice Muya ruled.

Muya said the petitioner does not have to prove his paternity with the deceased for the purpose of inheritance.

Kipkirui came out last year when the former PC died, demanding recognition as one of his sons.

He named Cheluget’s widow Rael and his son Johnstone Langat as the respondents in the case. Kipkirui’s mother Jane Cherono swore an affidavit that Cheluget was the biological father.

