Court releases recce squad officer linked to Monica Kimani's murder

Jennings Orlando Odhiambo, a serving police officer at Kiambu Law Courts. He had been in police custody for 14 days in connection with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani. [Kamau Maichuhie/Standard]

A recce squad police officer who had been arrested in connection to the murder of Monica Kimani was on Friday released by a Kiambu Court.

Jennings Olando Odhiambo was released unconditionally by Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo.

His released came after one of the detectives in the investigative team, Maxwell Otieno, requested the court for his release.

Mr Otieno told the court that the detectives had exhausted all areas of investigation which they were seeking the suspect to assist in.

He however said the investigation team is yet to get a report on items that were submitted to the government chemist for analysis.

The detective added investigations into the murder were ongoing and requested the court to order the suspect to report to DCI headquarters once a week.

“The suspect is a serving police officer and we are aware of his current work station. We know where to get him should he fail to turn up when required,” said Mr Otieno.

Prosecution counsel Christine Mbevi told court that she was not opposed to the application by DCI to have the suspect released. “As the prosecution we are therefore seeking a mention date in two months’ time during which we will close the miscellaneous application file,” she said.

“The suspect is hereby directed to be reporting to the DCI homicide section every Wednesday for the next two months. A mention to confirm compliance of the same will be held on January 8, 2019,” ruled Ms Atambo.

On October 19, the court granted police 14 days to detain Orlando in order to further conduct investigations into Monica’s murder.

It is believed that Orlando could become a prospective State witness in the murder case.

The police officer has been working with the US embassy as a security officer attached from GSU.

Orlando had joined two other suspects Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu who were last month charged with the slain businesswoman’s murder. They denied the charges.