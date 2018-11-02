Kakamega man lynched by mob for trying to rape his mother

| Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 12:16, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 12:22 GMT +3

Police in Kakamega County are investigating an incident in which a 33-year-old man was killed by an irate mob at Lunyinya village, Malava Sub County, for allegedly trying to rape his mother.

According to the victim's mother, Emily Nafula, the son Elphas Sasaka came home on Sunday while drunk and started hurling insults before the irate mob confronted him

“He is always hostile and abuses people. Most of the time I am forced to seek refuge elsewhere since he always insults me and threatens to beat me and even rape me,” she said.

She added, “That fateful day, he hurled insults to strangers on his way home but a mob confronted him since he had threatened to rape me.”

The mob pounced on the suspect with crude weapons as they pelted him with stones.

He succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Malava Subcounty Hospital.

The man had just been released from prison after being prosecuted for two months.

A neighbour, Hezron Juma, said the deceased injured one person and threatened to come with a stranger and rape the mother while she slept.

The victim is a jail bird who has been in custody for various offences, including robbery with violence.

“The suspect has been a threat to the family and badly relates with them. He is arrogant and has been using bang which the mob found in his pocket. He had just been released from prison before he started causing havoc again. The drugs make him go insane.” he said.

Juma said that the deceased had earlier demolished his house, cut down a banana plantation and trees.

“He always chases away his mother from home and whenever neighbours intervene, he threatens to kill them.”

Area assistant chief George Mukunga while condemning the incident, warned residents against taking the law into their hands.

“Suspects must be reported or taken to police to allow investigations to be conducted and they be arraigned in court,” he said.