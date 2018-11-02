Ekuru Aukot ups push for plebiscite

| Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 09:02, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 09:08 GMT +3

Third way Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukoto addresses residents of Jua Kali area in Kisumu yesterday during a drive for the collection of signatures for the ‘punguza mizigo initiative’. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Third Way Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has asked Kenyans to support the push for referendum.

Mr Aukot, who took his Punguza Mizigo campaign to Kisumu, yesterday told residents there was urgent need to address the myriad challenges facing Kenyans.

Aukot said Kenyans were overburdened by the huge size of Government and high number of elected leaders.

“The huge representation in the Government is costing taxpayers a lot. The country spends about Sh36 billion on elected officials, and this should change,” he said.

To address the problem, Aukot said the number of seats should be reduced. “We want nominated slots removed and the number of constituencies reduced from the current 290 constituencies to below 147,” he said.

Aukot’s party is also pushing for reduction of salaries paid for different categories of elected leaders.

They want the President's salary to be capped at Sh500,000 while MPs should not earn more than Sh300,000. He is also pushing for a one-term presidency.

“We also want the position of deputy governors scrapped,” he said.

Other leaders, including Orange Democratic Movement's Raila Odinga, have also been calling for a referendum.

Early this week, however, Kisumu residents disgruntled with the calls for a referendum moved to the High Court to block the process.

Titus Alila, Jackline Otieno and Francis Ogada, officials of a youth group, want the High Court to stop Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from conducting any referendum.