Journalists summoned over NYS case stories

Richard Ndumbai and Lilian Mbogo Omollo at a Milimani court during the hearing of NYS case. [Photo: George Njunge / Standard]

The anti-corruption court has summoned journalists from Nation Media Group after suspects in the Sh230 million National Youth Service scandal complained of alleged bias.

The suspects, through their lawyers, told chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti that the media house has been carrying skewed and false reports about the scandal in a way that painted them in bad light.

The journalists are supposed to appear before the Milimani court today.

On Thursday, the hearing failed to proceed after defence lawyers claimed they had not been supplied with documents the prosecution is relying on.

Those facing charges are former Youth and Gender PS Lillian Omollo, former NYS director general Richard Ndubai, his former assistant Nicholas Ahere, former director Sammy Mbugua and former Finance Director Wellington Lubira.

Others are the Naivasha-based Ngirita family; Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita, Gichini Ngirita, Wambui Ngirita, Njeri Ngirita and Lucy Ngirita.

The 37 accused are facing a total of 82 charges ranging from conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement rules.

Other charges are neglect of official duty, fraudulent payments, breach of trust, false accounting and making false documents.

