Father arrested for denying son chance to sit KCPE

| Published Wed, October 31st 2018 at 21:12, Updated October 31st 2018 at 21:18 GMT +3

Exam center managers line up to collect exam materials at Bomet town depot Tuesday morning for day one of KCPE exams. [Gilbert Kimutai, Standard]

A man has been arrested preventing his son from sitting the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Goya Tom Mboya was accused of detaining his son at home to prevent him from sitting the exam on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Governor Sonko directs all noisy bar closed till end of KCPE,KCSE

According to the county director of the children’s department, Peter Kutere, the pupil's father wanted the boy to go back to Class Seven and sit the exam next year.

Elsewhere, an 18-year-old KCPE candidate attempted to commit suicide to avoid writing day two papers.

The pupil was said to have ingested a pesticide on Tuesday night after finishing day one exam papers.

He was taken to the Rangwe sub-county hospital, where he was referred to the Kisii Level Four Hospital after his condition worsened.

In Bondo sub-county, two female candidates sat their day two papers in hospital, one with a bout of malaria, the other with labour pains.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content