KCPE candidate gives birth to a baby girl in the exam room

A Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination candidate in Kitui County gave birth as she sat for the English language paper at her school.

The Misuuni Primary School pupil in Mbitini Ward, Kitui Rural constituency developed labour pains at the exam room and was assisted by the head teacher, Ms Naomi Mbaki and the KCPE’s officials to give birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Ms Mbaki said the candidate (name withheld) was immediately taken to Mbiti Health Centre for specialised medication where she was admitted.

Later in the afternoon, the KCPE officials took the exam to health facility where the girl wrote her English composition paper as her baby lay in the hospital’s women wing.

Meanwhile, some 35,323 candidates are sitting for the KCPE in the county that began nationwide Tuesday.

The County Director of Education Salesa Adano Abudo said out of the figure, 17,278 were boys while 18,045 were girls. He said the county has 1,181 examination centres in the eight Sub Counties.

Abudo said no hitch had so far been reported and that the collection and presentation of KCPE papers went on smoothly.

County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said they did not anticipate any security problem along the county borders but warned nothing would be taken for granted.

Mr Kimiti said they have beefed up security particularly in Kitui South and Kitui East where cases of conflict have occurred resulting to loss of lives and livestock stolen.

He assured all the KCPE candidates that the Government would provide an enabling environment during the three days period.

Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Dhadho Godana (Tana River) are scheduled to hold a crisis meeting soon on rising insecurity in the cross-border raids.

The meeting at the Kitui-Tana River boarder is to urge the government to move fast, act and avert further loss of lives.