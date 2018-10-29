Embattled Governor Okoth Obado resumes official duty

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 16:36, Updated October 29th 2018 at 16:45 GMT +3

Migori Governor Zachary Obado (right) with some of his Migori County Government staff today at his office. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Migori Governor Okoth Obado reported back to work, five days after being released from remand prison.

Mr Obado, who is facing murder charges, spent 34 days in custody before a Nairobi court released him on bail.

ALSO READ: Obado makes silent return home

The governor who arrived at his office at 8am on Monday, met county staff and a few members of the public at the county headquarters before proceeding for a meeting. The county headquarters was a beehive of activity, with different delegations arriving to pay homage to the governor.

Even though he did not address the Press after the meeting, County Director of Communication Nicholas Anyuor confirmed that Obado was resuming work as usual.

"The governor has just held a normal cabinet meeting to discuss development and service delivery issues," said Mr Anyuor.

He said all activities had been going on uninterrupted despite the governor's absence, and that the much activity witnessed on Monday was due to a big number of residents who wanted to see the governor.

"There are those who want to pray with him, and others want to know about his condition, but that has not disrupted services," he said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The governor, who was charged with the murder of former Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby, had been held at Industrial Area Remand Prison in Nairobi.

After his release on Sh5 million bail last week, the governor travelled back to Migori on Saturday where he attended church. Migori Governor Zachary Obado (left) with some of his Migori County Government staff today. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

He wore a brave face as he thanked county staff. He avoided deliberating on the matter facing him in court, and instead asked his staff to focus on delivering service to the people.

ALSO READ: No show Obado keeps his supporters guessing

“I am very happy to meet you today, I urge you to be very courageous and diligent in your work as always," Obado told his staff.

He asked residents to remain peaceful and united and focus on the county's development.

On October 24, Obado was issued with tough bail conditions, among them not being within 20km of Homa Bay County’s boundary on all sides. Sharon's body was found in Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County.