Three killed, child abducted and over 700 cattle stolen in Baringo raid

Three people died, a child was abducted and over 700 cattle stolen after raiders attacked Nadome Village in Baringo County Monday morning.
According to the locals, the raiders attacked the village at 11 am on Monday, escaping with hundreds of cattle yet to be retrieved.
The attackers killed three people and also kidnapped a 12-year old child in the process. Locals believe that the raiders came from the Turkana side. They are now calling on the security apparatus in the region to assist them in retrieving their livestock and the kidnapped child.
Joshua Katiar, a resident in the village told the Standard that the police are yet to respond to the incident. While security personnel in the region could not confirm the incident; Turkana County Commissioner Seif Idd Matata says he is not aware of the attack.