Three killed, child abducted and over 700 cattle stolen in Baringo raid

By Standard Reporter | Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 15:36, Updated October 29th 2018 at 15:56 GMT +3

A young boy looks after sheep and goats at the shores of River River Suguta in Nadome along the Baringo and Turkana county border on May 5,2016. Nadome village was attacked on Monday morning, after which raiders killed three people, abducted a child and escaped with hundreds of cattle. [File, Standard]


Three people died, a child was abducted and over 700 cattle stolen after raiders attacked Nadome Village in Baringo County Monday morning.

According to the locals, the raiders attacked the village at 11 am on Monday, escaping with hundreds of cattle yet to be retrieved.

The attackers killed three people and also kidnapped a 12-year old child in the process. Locals believe that the raiders came from the Turkana side. They are now calling on the security apparatus in the region to assist them in retrieving their livestock and the kidnapped child.

Joshua Katiar, a resident in the village told the Standard that the police are yet to respond to the incident. While security personnel in the region could not confirm the incident; Turkana County Commissioner Seif Idd Matata says he is not aware of the attack.
 

