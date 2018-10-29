10 police officers escape death in Bomet crash

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 15:21, Updated October 29th 2018 at 16:00 GMT +3

Ten Administration Police cheated death on Sunday evening after they were involved in a road accident in Bomet.

A vehicle the officers were traveling on collided head on with a trailer.

Two of the officers sustained serious injuries while eight of them escaped with minor injuries.

Bomet Central deputy county commissioner Henry Metto said the officers had been deployed to back up officers who were out to contain irate members of the public who were on the rampage following the killing of a youth.

Witnesses said the officers who were traveling on a land cruiser, were trying to overtake another car near Aisaik when it collided head on with a trailer.

“The police car which was being driven in a high speed was overtaking when it collided with a trailer,” said Geoffrey Ruto.

The officers were immediately rushed to Tenwek mission hospital by good Samaritans who arrived at the scene first.

Metto said the officers who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged.

“most of the officers are already out of hospital. The two who are in serious but stable condition are still being treated,” Metto added.

He however insisted that they were out of danger added that they will soon be discharged.

Metto at the same time said the driver of the lorry had been arrested and had recorded a statement.

“Investigation have started to establish the cause of this accident and the driver of the lorry that was involved in helping police,” added the deputy county commissioner.

The accident involving police officers happened a day after a boda boda rider was killed on the same road near Chepngaina Primary School.

The rider was trying to avoid a pothole when it collided head on with a Probox car.

Bomet OCPD Samson Rukunga reach out to riders and motorist to exercise caution to avoid accidents.

Rukunga said motorist should observe road safety to avoid loss of life.

