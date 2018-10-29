Bondo police probe self-help group officials over loss of Sh6 million

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 29th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

Police in Bondo are investigating allegations that officials of a self-help group embezzled Sh6 million.

ALSO READ: Man slashed to death in land dispute

Bondo OCPD Harriet Kinya said one official of Bondo Jua-Kali Tailors Self-Help Group was in custody after she was arrested on Friday night following complaints from group members.

“We have already arrested the chairperson of the group and we are looking for the treasurer and secretary to answer allegations about the missing money,” said Ms Kinya.

According to members, problems started last month after they realised their account at Equity Bank, which they opened in 2008, only had Sh27,000 yet they expected it to have more than Sh6 million.

Jackline Achieng', a group member, told journalists that the officials had misappropriated members' contributions and mismanaged group assets amounting to millions of shillings.

Ms Achieng' said the group has 240 active members who contributed Sh150 each week, translating to Sh36,000 which was usually banked.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Bought assets

“We bought assets such as a two-acre piece of land in Bondo and tents, but as members we have never been shown the title deed or told how much money the group earns from tents hired out on a weekly basis,” said Achieng'.

Bondo Deputy Social Development Officer Jorum Aucho said they were aware of the case and that they were working with the police to ensure that the missing money and assets were recovered.

ALSO READ: Sh1 billion water project

“It is true the members raised their complaints in writing on the 13th of this month and through a review, we noted that the group’s bank statements and books had massive discrepancies,” Mr Aucho said.

He further disclosed that the officials could not account for Sh430,000 following a review of the group's 2018 bank statement.