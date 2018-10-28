survey
Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka losses father Peter Musyoka

By Standard Reporter | Published Sun, October 28th 2018 at 19:08, Updated October 28th 2018 at 19:21 GMT +3

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has lost his father Peter Musyoka Mairu.

Reports reaching the Standard Digital desk indicate Peter passed on on Sunday morning amid unclear circumstances.

The family is yet to make an official statement on the death of his father, who until the time was 94 years old.

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang’ula has condoled with the family saying, “The late will be remembered for his iconic advise and relentless efforts on his quest to have a just society. His bravery, steadfastness, and personal sacrifice to see this country attain greater heights will forever be etched onto the minds of Kenyans who cherish democracy and cohesion,” he said.

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has also sent in his message of condolence as seen on his twitter page.

 

