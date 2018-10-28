survey
KSCE candidate collapses and dies in pre-exam bash

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Sun, October 28th 2018 at 13:20, Updated October 28th 2018 at 13:26 GMT +3
Gaichanjiru Boys High school's gate. A Form Four student died while dancing during entertainment session yesterday. [Courtesy]

A KCSE candidate at Gaichanjiru Boys High School died on Saturday night, barely four days before start of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The candidate is said to have collapsed while dancing with his colleagues in the school dining halls as part of the entertainment programme.

The school Principal Mr James Mbothu said the student had not shown signs of sickness and his friends reported he was jovial the whole day.

“The boy was with others in the dining hall for their entertainment and he went down and collapsed.

Efforts by his colleagues and school nurse to resuscitate him failed. At Gaichanjiru Mission Hospital the medics pronounced him dead on arrival and said they suspected he died as a result of cardiac arrest,” he said.

Talking to The Standard, the principal said the body had been moved to Bishop Okoye Mortuary in Thika to await a postmortem.

The parents, he said, had been notified of the incident.

Security team visited the school as part of the investigation as other candidates mourned death of their colleague.

