Migori Woman Rep injured, driver killed in accident

| Published Sun, October 28th 2018 at 11:46, Updated October 28th 2018 at 12:18 GMT +3

The wreckage of the double cabin car they were travelling in. [Courtesy]

The Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo on Sunday was involved in a horrific road accident at Winyo on Homa Bay – Rongo highway.

Her driver was trying to avoid hitting a boda-boda rider before losing control of the vehicle.

Pamela Odhiambo’s aide Fred Owich died on the spot.

Rongo OCPD Peter Kirui said the double cabin vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road at around 8am and rolled several times. [Courtesy]

They were travelling to Homa Bay to join Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at a fundraiser for women traders.

Pamela Odhiambo and her driver have been rushed to a Kisumu hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga on twitter wished the legislator and those involved in the accident quick recovery.

We have received disturbing news about Migori Women Representative Hon Dr Pamela Odhiambo being involved in a grisly road accident this morning. I wish the MP quick recovery. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 28, 2018

