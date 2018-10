| Published Sun, October 28th 2018 at 10:30, Updated October 28th 2018 at 10:32 GMT +3

Six suspected thugs were shot dead by police in Dandora, Nairobi last night after they had allegedly attacked and raped a woman in Ruaraka.

Several weapons were recovered during the incident.

Elsewhere in Kirinyaga County, Police shot dead three suspected robbers and arrested an accomplice as they attempted to rob a bank in Kerugoya Town.

Police have launched investigations into the attempted bank robbery incident.

More to follow…