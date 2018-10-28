Defining moment for learners as all set for the exams

| Published Sun, October 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 27th 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

Class eight candidates from Xaverian Primary school in Kisumu clean their lockers on October 27,2018 ahead of the official start of the nationwide exam. KCPE is expected to begin officially on Tuesday 30th October. (Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

In summary More than 1.6 million candidates to sit national exams, with KCPE candidates’ moment of reckoning set for Tuesday

Ministry of Education and Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) hoping exams will end without major incidences

More than 964,000 pupils will in the next 48 hours sit their national primary examinations in what might be a defining moment in their lives.

The pupils will join the more than 660,750 secondary school counterparts in the national examinations that have been a tense affair, marred by allegations of cheating in the recent past.

ALSO READ: KCPE candidates to enjoy free lunch, bottled water

This year though, the Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) say they are set for a period devoid of any major incidences that will see the exams end without any major hiccups.

The country’s security apparatus has been on high alert, holding meetings between the different security arms countrywide to further strategise on the supervision and invigilation of the examination.

Two weeks ago, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed launched a 20-person special team that includes officers from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to help root out exam cheating.

She said measures put in place over the past two years must be sustained, adding that 70,000 security personnel from the National Police Service would be deployed to man the examinations and that Knec was given more funds to buy 40 more containers, bringing the total number of such examination materials housing units to more than 400.

After the closure of secondary school lower classes this week, attention has now shifted to the primary school exams.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Technical and applied examinations in secondary schools are ongoing. Theory examinations kick off on November 5.

In a country where those who fail to meet expectations in national examinations are often vilified, with sad results at times, when the harshly judged take their own lives, the Ministry of Education has been quick to ease some of the unnecessary pressure put on the shoulders of candidates. Fr. Patrick Ingosi Tsikalata prays for Kakamega primary class eight candidates at Kakamega Catholic Diocese Cathedral on October 27, 2018. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

What it takes

ALSO READ: KCSE candidate dies, another hospitalized

“The scores you will get from this test will tell you something, but they will not tell you everything. Whatever story it will tell you, it should support and not be an obstacle to the realisation of your full potential,” Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said.

She said all the candidates, with their multiple gifts, have what it takes to solve the challenges ahead. But as Knec and the Ministry get themselves ready, some schools, such as Moi Girls Kapsowar in Elgeyo Marakwet, are taking no chances, incorporating technology into safeguarding the integrity of the exams and by extension the results of their students by installing closed circuit cameras.

“Anybody entering the school is closely monitored and we have instructed and motivated our candidates to appreciate what is expected of them throughout the examination period,” said principal Hellen Mabese Nyabuto.

She said the exams will be administered in strict conformity with KNEC guidelines.

“We are ready for the exams and we are hopeful of doing well since our candidates are well prepared,” Mrs Nyabuto said.

By yesterday, preparations were in high gear around the country with teachers and pupils confessing their readiness for the examinations.

In Uasin Gishu, a total of 17,000 candidates for primary and 6,000 for secondary are gearing up for the upcoming exams.

ALSO READ: How students prepare for national examinations

Nicodemus Anyang, the county’s director of education, says all the preparations to receive the examination material today have been finalised.

“Our teams are ready to conduct examinations. We have seven containers that will be used in storing materials,” Anyang said.

“We have had numerous meetings with security teams and they have assured us that they are ready to safeguard the exams.”

Anyang said unlike the previous years when only one police officer used to man exams in primary schools, this time there will be two officers per school.

“At the secondary section, we will also have two officers. This year, we held planning meetings on time with multi-sectorial teams at the grassroots and we do not want to leave any issue to chance,” he said.

The director noted they have already appointed invigilators and supervisors of high integrity. School heads have also lauded the stringent measures put by government to curb cases of cheating.

“We want a clean exam and it is ideal for the ministry to be strict on how it is conducted. We want a level playing field for all candidates so that at the end of it, we will expect good results,” Wareng High School Principal Julius Kamatei said.

In Muranga County, some 27,358 candidates will be sit KCPE exams while 25,325 will sit KCSE exams. Distribution of the examination within the county started yesterday, with the examination papers leaving the local KNEC facilities located within deputy county commissioners’ compounds.

Raring to go

ALSO READ: Candidates begin KCSE practical exams without hitches

Candidates interviewed said they were ready to write the national examinations to mark an end to their eight years of primary schooling.

Wambui Chege of Moi Primary School in Gatanga said the candidates were ready to sit the Tuesday exams.

Murang’a County Director of Education Victoria Mulili said school heads have been asked to assemble at the container holding the examination materials in good time to avoid unnecessary delays.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) chose this moment to threaten ts employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), yet again. Knut first national vice chairman Collins Oyoo accused the TSC of postponing talks with the union over grievances that include the mass transfer of teachers, delayed promotions and the much-contested teacher performance appraisal and development. “We can ask our members to withdraw their services as supervisors and invigilators in the forthcoming national examinations, and this does not mean disrupting the tests. We will reach our irreducible minimum if TSC becomes adamant in addressing our demands,” Mr Oyoo said.

Oyoo said union members were bidding their time, waiting for direction from their national chairman.

- Stories by Silah Koskei, Stephen Rutto, Fred Kibor, Titus Too, Osinde Obare, Edward Kosut and Boniface Gikandi.

[email protected]

ALSO READ: KCSE begins today as security is stepped up