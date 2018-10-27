Ex-Ps in list of suspect accused of stealing Sh122m advertisement money

| Published Sat, October 27th 2018 at 13:53, Updated October 27th 2018 at 14:16 GMT +3

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. He has approved the prosecution of 22 suspects over Sh2.5 billion scandal at the Government Advertising Agency. [File, Standard]

More than 20 suspects accused of conspiring to steal Sh122 million advertisement money could spend the weekend in police cells.

The group includes former ICT PS Sammy Ishiundu and Government Advertising Agency (GAA) director Dennis Chebitwey. They are accused of siphoning cash meant for the payment of advertising to media houses.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Saturday approved the prosecution, saying he has sufficient evidence of fraudulent payment of Sh122,335,500 to media houses.

"I am satisfied that Sammy Ishiundu, the then Principal Secretary, State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications in the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, approved fraudulent payments of Sh122,335,5000 to the aforementioned persons and companies," the DPP said.

Where it began

The probe by DCI which started in August established the scheme started in July 2015 when the Government announced a move to control expenditure on advertising.

A directive from Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich formed the Government Advertisement Agency. It coordinated all government advertising carried in a government publication, My. Gov., which is a weekly pullout in daily newspapers.

The monies would however end at phantom accounts and unregistered entities while media houses were owed millions of shillings.

The Standard Group is owed Sh829.7 million, Royal Media Sh75 million while Mediamax is demanding Sh586.3 million. The Star Publications is owed Sh469.3 million while the Nation Media Group is seeking Sh857 million.

Investigations showed the money was paid to Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Gatwiri Ringera and Hellen Kemboi.

Companies that allegedly received payments include The Sunday Publishers Ltd, Melsav Company Ltd, Johnnewton Communications, the Express Media Group, No Burns Protection Agencies Ltd, Cross Continents Ventures Ltd and Shieldlock Ltd.

Savula, a former journalist who owns Sunday Express, has been arrested. He spent Friday night at Muthaiga Police Station.

The suspects will be charged with obtaining money by false pretences, making a document without authority and aiding the commission of a felony.

Full list of those who will be charged for conspiring to commit a felony

Sammy Itemere Dennis Kuko Chebitweny Ayub Savula Melody Gatwiri Ringera Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi Dickson Oniala Nyandiga Henry Musambaga Mundasia Fredrick Okello Owiti Edith Kainda Nkanata Amos Matanga Tayari Susan C. Akinyi Ouma Gladys Hadida Bwora Gladys Isaka Mwanyika Agren Jescah Ateka Rachel Wanjiru Munge Nellie Nyachomba Kibocha Sammy Makau Mule Tabitha Nyamboke Oriba Martin Njoroge Njehnga Hanna Wangari Wanderi Victor Owino Achola Joseph Kamau Charagu The Sunday Publishers Limited Melsav Company Limited Johnnewton Communications The Express Media Group No Burns Protection Agencies Limited Cross Continents Ventures Limited Shieldlock Limited

List of those accused of obtaining money by false pretence

Ayub Savula Melody Gatwiri Ringera Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi The Sunday Publishers Limited Melsav Company Limited Johnnewton Communications The Express Media Group No Burns Protection Agencies Limited Cross Continents Ventures Limited Shieldlock Limited

Individuals facing abuse of office charges

