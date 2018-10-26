Lugari MP Ayub Savula arrested over alleged corruption

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 21:40, Updated October 26th 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

Lugari MP Ayub Savula.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula has been arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers over alleged corruption linked to Government Advertising Agency.

Reports reaching the Standard Digital desk state that Savula was arrested on Friday night and held at the DCI Headquarters in Kiambu County.

According DCI, the MP was arrested for conspiring to steal millions of shillings from the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology. He will be arraigned in court on Monday.

#ARRESTED: Lugari Member of Parliament,the Honorable Ayub Savula Angatia,has been arrested this evening by @DCI_Kenya Detectives for conspiring to steal Ksh.122,335,500 from the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology. To be arraigned in court on Monday. pic.twitter.com/G9gYrKprVG — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 26, 2018

It is alleged that the Government Advertising Agency (GAA) paid over Sh2.5 Billion to 99 ghost companies.

GAA handles all advertising from government ministries and departments in both electronic and print media.

More suspects linked to embezzlement of funds at the Agency are still being sought.

