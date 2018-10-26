survey
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Road accident claims four lives at Duka Moja, Narok [Photos]

By Sara Okuoro | Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 17:01, Updated October 26th 2018 at 17:13 GMT +3
Wreckage of the Transline Classic shuttle that was involved in an accident.

Four people died on Friday afternoon in a road accident involving a lorry, matatu and trailer at Duka Moja area near Suswa in Narok County.

Police say the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the rear of a shuttle belonging to Transline Classic Ltd. The matatu in turn hit a truck loaded with fish.

ALSO READ: Danger still lurks at horror crash scene

Six passengers were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

However, four people, including a school girl, died on the spot.

The deceased have been taken to Narok District Hospital Morgue awaiting identification and autopsy.

Police have launched a hun for the lorry driver who escaped after the accident.

