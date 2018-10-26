Road accident claims four lives at Duka Moja, Narok [Photos]

Four people died on Friday afternoon in a road accident involving a lorry, matatu and trailer at Duka Moja area near Suswa in Narok County.
Police say the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the rear of a shuttle belonging to Transline Classic Ltd. The matatu in turn hit a truck loaded with fish.
Six passengers were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.
However, four people, including a school girl, died on the spot.
The deceased have been taken to Narok District Hospital Morgue awaiting identification and autopsy.
Police have launched a hun for the lorry driver who escaped after the accident.
