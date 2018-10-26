Police chief Boinnet denies terror plot at Times Tower, Treasury

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 13:46, Updated October 26th 2018 at 13:51 GMT +3

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet (pictured) has denied claims of a terror plot at Times Tower and the National Treasury.

Boinnet was responding to reports on social and mainstream media on Friday that terrorists were eyeing the two buildings on Haile Selassie and Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

The claims come in the back drop of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mashujaa Day speech on October 20 that the Kenya Defence Forces will not be pulled out of Somalia, where they are fighting Al Shabaab.

There were no claims of responsibility from any militant group regarding the alleged Nairobi attack.

The last terrorism-related incident in Nairobi was on September 21, 2013, at Westgate Mall.

Terrorists killed 71 people and injured more.

During his speech at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County, Uhuru reiterated that KDF have kept terrorists at bay and will continue their stay in the war-torn country.

In March, terrorists were intercepted in Merti, Isiolo, as they planned to attack government buildings and free a terror suspect facing various charges.

Boinnet said the five suspects had planned to strike a court in Nairobi to free a suspect who is in custody.

They also planned to attack a government building to cause maximum damage and deaths.

