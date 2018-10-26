Bishop and 3 priests to seek mediation in sex matter

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 10:03, Updated October 26th 2018 at 10:06 GMT +3

The High Court has suspended the hearing of a sexual defamation case pitting three priests against an Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) bishop.

Justice Abigail Mshila yesterday advised ACK Mt Kenya West Diocese Bishop Joseph Kagunda (pictured) and the complainants, Archdeacon John Gachau, Reverend James Maigua and Reverend Paul Warui, to use the Alternative Dispute Resolution method.

The three priests are seeking an apology and compensation from Mr Kagunda, who they accuse of falsely implicating them in engaging in homosexual acts.

Lawyers David Onsare for the priests and Wachira Ndiritu for the Church did not oppose the mediation proposal.

Four witnesses - Lay Canon Wilfred Gichuki Nderitu, as well as three young men who were allegedly sodomised by the priests, were scheduled to testify in defence of the bishop but were stood down.

Giving evidence earlier, Kagunda sought to distance himself from the Church’s tribunal that recommended the priests’ suspension, saying he only communicated and implemented its findings.

“I appointed Canon Wilfred Nderitu Gichuki together with Humphrey Irungu and Godfrey Wanjohi as members of the tribunal. Canon Gichuki was the chair and I went by their findings,” he said.

The tribunal had found Gachau guilty of the offence and Kagunda then revoked his licence to officiate over Church services.

The case will be mentioned on November 30.