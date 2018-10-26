Diplomat’s property suit rages 31 years on

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 25th 2018 at 23:29 GMT +3

A case where a court made a declaration giving women the right to claim a share of their contribution to the family in case of divorce is yet to be concluded 31 years later.

The court had declared former diplomat Peter Echaria should give his former wife 25 acres of their 118-acre land in Tigoni, Kiambu County. However, the family is still in the corridors of justice due to unending twists and turns.

Echaria divorced Prisillah Njeri in 1987 in a precedent setting ruling that allowed women to get a share of matrimonial property.

Echaria was employed as a civil servant in 1961 before he was posted to Washington DC as Charge D’affairs and moved to New York as United Nations Head of Mission.

He later became Kenya’s ambassador to Ethiopia. His wife was not required to work by law hence making Echaria the family’s sole breadwinner.

The family is still in court over a battle that has mutated from divorce to sharing of matrimonial property and trespass cases.

After parting ways with Njeriu, Echaria married Dorothy Kanyiva.

Njeri had first demanded 59 acres before the Court of Appeal lowered it t 25.

In 1987, the then highest court in Kenya decided that Echaria and Njeri should not share the property on 50:50 basis as declared by the High Court and allowed the former take three quarters.

In 2007, Njeri sued Echaria for trespassing on her land. She claimed his employees had picked her tea.

Justice John Osiemo ruled that the two should invite surveyors put up beacons on the contested land.

Later, Echaria and Kanyiva sued Njeri moved to the High Court on May 3, 1997 claiming she’d evicted their employees from their home. They lost the case.

Later, Echaria and Kavinya filed a case at the Court of Appeal where they accused Njeri of forcefully taking over their matrimonial house and taking away household goods worth Sh 7 million.

Alcoholic drinks

Items they accused Njeri of taking included alcoholic drinks, a will, books, a Kanu certificate, gold jewellery and clothing. They said Njeri also took away their dogs.

They claimed they spent Sh250,000 to buy personal effects and clothes after Njeri kicked them out. In total, Echaria and Kanyiva wanted Sh8 million from Njeri.

The said they were playing golf when they were informed Njeri had used over 20 armed men to take over the house.

Echaria and Kanyiva were housed by friends for 10 years before finding an alternative home.

Njeri denied the allegations noting that case was only meant to settle scores.

When Echaria died on July 21, 2014, Njeri and Kanyiva continued the battle. Later, the family was again at the High Court, this time over his alleged Will.

Echaria is said to have been worth Sh10 million.

The contested Will, Echaria left nothing to his former wife and their three children over claims the four had already taken over some of his property when the court split it in 1987.

“I declare that neither my former wife, Priscilla Njeri Echaria nor my children by her will inherit my property since they have already taken some of my property and severed all contact with me since 1987,” the Will before the High Court reads in part.

In the case before High Court judge Aggrey Muchelule, Kanyiva says Njeri and her children were left out of the Will because they abandoned and abused Echaria when he was alive.

Njeri denied the claims claiming Echaria was not of sound mind when he wrote the Will.

While the succession case is yet to be resolved, trespass suit will be determined by the Court of Appeal in January next year.