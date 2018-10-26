The irony of a party supporter who sings in the streets and at home

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 26th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3

Roselyn Akinyi, popularly known as ‘Mama Orange’ at a past rally. [Standard]

On the exterior, Roselyn Akinyi, popularly known as ‘Mama Orange’, exudes charm and charisma.

Most of those who know her do so because of her over-the-top fanatical devotion to Opposition leader Raila Odinga and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

That devotion was often manifested in her colourful attire accessorised with oranges and loud and passionate roaring during ODM and National Super Alliance (NASA) rallies in the run-up to elections.

Although the political campaign fever has long died down, Akinyi’s passion for her favourite party isn’t about to fade.

Such is her devotion to the party and its symbol - the orange - that she wants the fruit put in her grave when she is buried.

In her tiny one-room house in Eastleigh, Nairobi, Akinyi, 67, talks about how she whiles her time now that there are no more political rallies to attend.

Ms Akinyi or ‘Mama Chungwa’ as she is popularly known, is a food vendor in Eastleigh and says her business has kept her going.

She confesses that although it doesn’t bring her a lot of money, she always financed her own trips to the political rallies.

“I always used my own money. If I did not have, I borrowed. I would not miss the rallies for anything,” she said, adding that if you love something then you must sacrifice for it.

Enormous photographs

Her love for the party is evidenced by enormous photographs of Raila Odinga and other NASA co-principals hanging on her walls, and the brightly-painted orange walls. Her ringtone ‘Raila Tibiim’, a song in praise of the party leader, fires her up every time the phone rings.

“I used to go into a frenzy whenever I heard this song playing anywhere; I love it.”

She said she got her colourful costumes from a Chinese supplier. Each bundle of the oranges cost her Sh500.

Akinyi said she has followed all the ODM rallies for the past 10 years, and confessed her passion for the political party was like a second religion.

“When you cut my skin, it is not blood that will ooze out, but orange juice,” she said emphatically.

Political season

But Akinyi has also come face to face with danger because of her love for the party.

“In 2013, I was cut in the face because of my support for ODM. I have also been beaten up before.”

She claimed that at one time, she even had to move out of her house because her landlord could not stomach her passion for the party.

During the political season, she often spent days away from her home as she followed the party rallies. But this too came with a cost - she believes it could have played a role in her eventual split from her husband.

Akinyi’s smile momentarily disappears and her voice drops to a whisper as she talks about watching her sons fall sick. A week ago, she lost the eldest one and it pains her that she wasn’t able to save him.

Her last born son, Boniface Otieno, was admitted first at Mbagathi Hospital on February 26, then the eldest son, Victor Otieno, 44, followed on March 8. Both suffered from meningitis.

Both men were matatu drivers on the Eastleigh number 4 route before they fell sick.

When they were admitted in hospital in March, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko came to her aid and paid the medical bills for Boniface, who is still on medication.

“What baffled me is that only Senator Millicent Omanga and the governor came me and my sons,” Akinyi said.

Victor’s burial arrangements are yet to begin, and she has to bear the burden alone.

